In Hull Royal Infirmary's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), parents and medical staff are working hand-in-hand to care for their babies.

Francesca Walton, NICU manager, said it was important that parents were involved in their child's treatment and "don't feel they're coming just to see their baby".

The BBC has spoken to mothers who described having a baby in NICU as "an emotional rollercoaster" and have praised the support they received from medical staff and other parents in the unit.

Francesca Walton said: "We're only human, you know. We've all shed tears with families. The emotion is from devastation right the way through to elation, and everything in-between."