A new theatre production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will feature sign language to be "more inclusive" for deaf audiences.

Deaf actors will perform British Sign Language (BSL) at Hull Truck Theatre this year, with some characters in the show being adapted.

Some of Scrooge's family are to be portrayed as deaf, allowing the actors to communicate in both sign language and spoken word.

"It's vital for the actors and creatives we want to work with, but also for the deaf communities that live in and around Hull," senior producer Adam Pownall said.