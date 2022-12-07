A man who led police on a chase through city centre streets in a stolen Fiat Panda has been jailed for 18 months.

Adam Edgar weaved erratically around Hull centre, ignoring red traffic lights and taking junctions on the wrong side of the road, police said.

Officers tailing the car arrested Edgar, of Sculcoates Lane, Hull, after he crashed the car into a wall on Wilberforce Drive on 6 November.

The 39-year-old admitted dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle-taking.