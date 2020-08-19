A poet and beachcomber is photographing rubbish he finds eroding on the Yorkshire coast for a special project.

Dean Wilson, from Hull, has been cataloguing his finds, which have so far included small pieces of colourful glass and bottles.

Mr Wilson had previously posted photos in his "pebble of the day" series, which earned him thousands of Twitter followers and was also the subject of an exhibition.

Lego bricks and an old Edwardian newspaper which was still readable are some of the other intriguing items he has found on the beach in East Yorkshire.