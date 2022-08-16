Plastic mobile phones cases, crisp packets and sweet wrappers - some more than 50 years old - have been pulled from the sea off the coast of East Yorkshire.

The finds are leading to growing concern among scientists about the long-term impact of plastic waste on our seas, with research suggesting it takes more than 400 years for a drinks bottle to decompose in the sea.

Ana Cowie, from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said collecting the decades-old waste helps remind people about the problems plastic is causing.

