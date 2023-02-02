A schoolgirl whose younger sister saved her life after she was diagnosed with leukaemia has been given a bravery award along with her sibling.

Ruby, from Grimsby, was six when she collapsed at school in January 2020. She was later diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

When doctors said she needed a bone marrow transplant to survive, little sister Mabel came to the rescue.

Ruby, who calls her sister Mabel Marrow, said: "I was really happy she could help because I love her and she's probably the best gift that I've ever got."