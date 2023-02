Every day can be a bad hair day for anyone, but Sam Barley wants to celebrate his unruly locks.

The 10-year-old, from Humberston in Lincolnshire, has a rare condition called uncombable hair syndrome.

There are only around 100 confirmed cases of the genetic disorder, which is characterised by frizzy hair which cannot be combed flat.

But Sam said he was proud of his blonde barnet: "It's OK to be different and have rare hair."