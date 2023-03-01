Footage showing the moment a car driven by a teenager crashed into a lorry at high speed while being pursued by police has been released.

Oliver Clark, 19, had sped along the A180 at up to 100mph after failing to stop for police in Cleethorpes in July last year.

The 19-year-old, of Weelsby Street, Grimsby, was in a coma for four days following the crash, while the lorry driver and a police driver both received minor injuries.

At Grimsby Crown Court, Clark admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years.