Summer, 14, from Scunthorpe, was diagnosed with ocular albinism after years of not knowing what was causing her extreme sensitivity to light.

She suffered years of stigma when the condition was undiagnosed, but now, as a BBC Young Reporter, she wants to raise awareness.

Paralympic gold medallist Chris Skelley MBE has the same condition and Summer spoke to him about his experiences.

The 2023 Young Reporter competition is open and submissions should be made by Friday 31 March 2023 at 23:59 BST.