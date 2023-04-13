Ryan Kerrison spent 56 days on remand in prison after his former partner maliciously claimed he had subjected her to months of domestic abuse.

His accuser Kirsty Barr, 24, is now serving a near four-year prison sentence in Wakefield after admitting perverting the course of justice.

Speaking exclusively to the BBC, father-of-one Ryan says his time locked-up was the lowest point in his life.

He says he felt he "wouldn't be believed for the simple act that I'm a 6ft man and the perpetrator was a 4ft 11 female".