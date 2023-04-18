Drone footage has captured the recovery of a Yorkshire nature reserve which was cut in half by a tidal surge in 2013.

Spurn is a 3.5 mile (6km) peninsula of sand, mud and marram grass, which lies at the mouth of the Humber estuary.

The surge led to the loss of large areas of sand dunes and wildlife habitats.

At the time, the Environment Agency said the North Sea tidal surge was the worst since the floods of January 1953.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT), which manages the Spurn peninsula, said the beach profile was considerably changed, with some of the reserve's Hebridean sheep washed away from an area which was thought to be safe from flooding.

But 10 years on, YWT said the land had "healed" to become one piece again, with new life and habitats forming.

Adam Stoyle, Operations Manager at the trust, said: "Everyone thinks Spurn is going to disappear - it's going to be lost to the sea - but what it's doing is just repairing itself.

"What we're seeing is in that area of the washover it's repairing itself, it's changing, it's doing what it naturally wants to do."

