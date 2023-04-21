Dramatic video has emerged showing the moment a cyclist was knocked off his bike and arrested by police firearms officers.

The footage shows the cyclist tumbling from his bike after being hit head-on by a marked car following a pursuit involving three police vehicles.

While on the ground, he is approached by at least five armed officers.

A 27-year-old man was subsequently charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or fear of violence, possession of a bladed article, possession of cannabis, attempt to escape lawful custody and assault of an emergency worker.

He was also charged with failing to stop following the incident on Weelsby Street in Grimsby on Tuesday.

The man appeared before Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was remanded into custody ahead of a crown court appearance in May.