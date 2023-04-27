A large fire which took hold at a derelict church in Hull has caused the building to become structurally unstable, the fire service has said.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at City Temple, with firefighters called out to the building on Hessle Road at 01:25 BST.

Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the blaze was successfully confined within the landmark. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Footage courtesy of Octovision Media

