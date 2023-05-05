Work has begun to remove a 30-tonne whale carcass from Bridlington's South Beach.

The 55ft (17m) long animal died on Tuesday evening after becoming stranded.

It is believed to be a male fin whale, the world's second-largest creature after the blue whale.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said some roads and slipways in the resort would be closed while the operation was ongoing.

