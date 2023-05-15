The RSPCA is appealing for information after CCTV footage captured a man kicking a dog in Grimsby.

In the video the man, who is wearing dark clothing, kicked the animal "with real force" while speaking with another man outside the YMCA on Freeman Street, the charity said.

The RSPCA said a member of the public had reported the 26 February incident to them.

Inspector Laura Barber said: “The video clearly shows the man kicking the dog with real force and the dog is frightened and submissive.

"Prior to this we understand a woman was with the two men but she left them to go to the shop - so she may be the owner of the pet."

She added: "I am worried about this dog and am very keen to check that he or she is OK,” she added.