The first Barbie doll with Down's syndrome will raise global awareness and promote inclusivity, according to a family from Hull.

The US toy giant Mattel has faced criticism in the past that the traditional Barbie did not accurately depict real women.

Emma Rooks, whose daughter Millie has Down's syndrome, said: "I just thought it was really, really nice that there's a doll out there representing Millie and all her friends."

The new Barbie is accessorised with a necklace of three arrows, representing the third copy of the 21st chromosome, which is characteristic of Down's syndrome.