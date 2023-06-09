Two men who attacked a shop assistant who fought back during an armed robbery have both been jailed for three years.

Benjamin Allen and Cameron Fitzgerald wore surgical masks as they raided the convenience store on Brereton Avenue in Cleethorpes on 21 April 2021.

Three men, armed with an axe, were seen on CCTV footage holding the woman in a head lock as they grabbed cigarettes and tried to open the till.

Allen, 20, of no fixed address and Fitzgerald, 19, of Grimsby, were jailed after pleading guilty to robbery at Grimsby Crown Court.

A third person involved in the robbery was not charged, police said.