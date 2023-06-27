Video footage circulating on social media apparently shows punches being thrown as a police officer attempts to arrest a teenage boy.

Humberside Police said an officer was injured and knocked unconscious following a pursuit in Hull.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, the force added.

