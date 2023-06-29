A glittering time ball has dropped for the first time in 100 years after being repaired.

The golden sphere is mounted on Hull's Guildhall clock tower 196ft (60m) above the ground.

It was last used in 1922 and is now back in action after a £452,000 restoration of the clock tower.

Crowds applauded as the ball plunged.

Originally, the ball dropped at 13:00 BST each day allowing ships on the River Hull and the Humber estuary to set their clocks, essential for accurate navigation.

