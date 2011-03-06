A Superbike racer who recovered from two life-changing crashes has returned to the race track for the third time.

Mike Booth, from East Yorkshire, severed his pelvis from his spine during a crash in his late teens, with fears he would never walk again.

He later became professional and signed with Ducati, but an Isle of Man TT crash in 2022 saw Mr Booth, 32, break multiple bones in both legs.

After his lower leg was amputated, Mr Booth decided to compete again.

Mr Booth, from Brough, returned to the track at the British Superbikes Championship at Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk, securing a "rider of the day" award on Sunday.

