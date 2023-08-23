A rescued spaniel that had been living in a cage in East Yorkshire with dozens of other dogs is to compete at Crufts.

The RSPCA found Beau malnourished, dehydrated and surrounded by faeces in in Gilberdyke.

But the creature has now been selected to compete in the famous dog show next year.

RSPCA inspector Tom Hutton, who ended up adopting Beau, said: "I think that will be the ultimate moment for us both, from where he's come from to now, where he is.

"Walking out there on national television, competing with some really high up dogs. You couldn't make it up."