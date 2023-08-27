Funnel cloud spotted from Humber Bridge

A tornado-like funnel cloud was spotted over the East Yorkshire coast during a storm alert.

Maria Robinson filmed the cloud above Hull as she travelled as a passenger over the Humber Bridge on Saturday.

Funnel clouds are cone-shaped formations that appear to dangle from a larger cloud above.

They are typically associated with cumulonimbus thunderclouds, according to the Met Office.

When they touch the ground funnel clouds are classed as tornados, although this is rare in the UK.

A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms was in place along the east coast, from the North East to Lincolnshire, on Saturday.

Another funnel cloud was filmed by Helen Williams over Woodall Spa in Lincolnshire.

