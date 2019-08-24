Charity Hull Help for Refugees has collected camping equipment left at the Leeds Festival site and begun to distribute it to homeless charities and refugees.

Volunteers from the East Yorkshire organisation are responsible for sorting through the items and making sure they are clean.

A local college has offered help to clean sleeping bags and members of the public have also helped out.

Volunteer Cath Edwards, who has been helping for eight years, said that despite seeing what is left after the festival in previous years, the amount continues to "shock" those who see it.