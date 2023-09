A farm in Howden, East Yorkshire, is believed to be the first in the UK to use a drone to sow a commercial crop of oil seed rape.

It is claimed the machine is more environmentally friendly, has less impact on the ground and is quicker than traditional farm machinery.

Rob Pearson, from Autospray Systems, said: "The drone is 7m in the air, cracking on with the job. There's no crop damage, there's no diesel being used."