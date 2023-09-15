Humberside Police have arrested 27 people during a crackdown on organised crime and drug-dealing.

Sixteen people have been charged with dealing class A drugs after officers raided addresses across East Yorkshire and north east Lincolnshire on Wednesday and Thursday.

The arrests marked the start of "Operation Shield," which the force said would bring "a surge of extra resources" to crime hotspots.

Chief Constable Paul Anderson said the force would be "relentless in pursuing and targeting criminals who bring distress and harm to our communities" and would "rip the absolute heart out" of organised crime.

"We're going to be on the front foot, we know who these people are and to be quite frank we're coming to get them," he told the BBC.