Floral tributes to Ashford hairdresser Natalie Esack
Floral tributes to a Kent hairdresser have been laid outside her salon where she was killed on Monday.
Natalie Esack was stabbed to death at Esack Hair and Beauty on the High Street in Ashford at about 09:40 BST on Monday.
Ms Esack's friend Charmian Axelby described her death as a "terrible, tragic loss".
Ivan Esack, 38, Ms Esack's estranged husband, has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
01 May 2012
