Children in care in Kent 'at risk from paedophiles'
Vulnerable children placed in care in Kent by other local authorities are being put at risk of abuse by drug dealers and paedophiles, says Kent County Council.
The council is calling on the government to stop London boroughs and councils as far away as Wales and Scotland from sending children to Kent.
14 Jun 2012
