Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brian Blessed is 'voice of Medway tourism'
The actor Brian Blessed has been hired by tourism bosses in Kent in a bid to try and boost visitor numbers.
Medway Council is using the actor's booming voice to guide passengers along an open top bus route, linking destinations such as Rochester Cathedral, The Historic Dockyard at Chatham and Dickens World.
BBC South East's Simon Jones spoke to Mr Blessed, hotel owner David Shome, sweetshop owner John Baldock, Lenny Andreou from Dickens World, and Medway councillor Howard Doe.
-
24 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window