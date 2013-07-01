Chris Evans opens hospice garden in Kent
Video

Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans has opened a garden of tranquillity at a children's hospice in Kent.

The garden at Demelza House, near Sittingbourne, was built from donations from 70 different building firms and suppliers.

