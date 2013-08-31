Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gravesend fire: Large blaze near storage gas tanks
A large fire in Kent has seen nearby homes evacuated and a plume of black smoke visible from miles around.
More than 70 firefighters with 12 fire engines were sent to tackle the fire in Gravesend which broke out in a yard next to gas storage tanks.
-
31 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-23913157/gravesend-fire-large-blaze-near-storage-gas-tanksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window