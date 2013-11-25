As part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who on Friday, former cast members gathered in Herne Bay, Kent, for a screening of the first episode of the show.

The episode was written in November 1963 by Anthony Coburn, who lived in the town.

The panel, made up of six celebrities from the different eras of Doctor Who, was hosted by South East Today presenter Rob Smith.

The panellists were Carole Ann Ford, the Doctor's companion in the first episode; first episode director Waris Hussein; Jessica Carney, first Doctor William Hartnell's granddaughter and biographer; Katy Manning, the third Doctor's companion; Kate O'Mara, who played the Rani in the 1980s and Dan Starkey, who played Strax the Sontaran commander between 2011 and 2013.