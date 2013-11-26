Media player
James Sedge gets £9.1m payout after Sheerness crash
A pedestrian who was left unable to speak or walk when he was hit by a car has been awarded a multi-million pound payout.
James Sedge was catastrophically injured in the collision in Sheerness High Street, Kent, in 2006.
His family has now received a "landmark" £9.1m payout from the driver's insurance company.
Jane Witherspoon spoke to Mr Sedge's mother, Yolanda Skinner, and the family's solicitor, Richard Crabtree.
26 Nov 2013
