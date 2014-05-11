Women priests being ordained in 1994 at Canterbury Cathedral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Canterbury Cathedral service for women priests

Hundreds of people have gathered at Canterbury Cathedral to mark the 20th anniversary of the moment when women were first ordained as priests.

The General Synod passed the controversial legislation by a narrow margin in 1992, allowing the first women to be ordained as priests two years later.

Nafisa Sayani went along to the service, and spoke to the Reverend Canon Eileen Routh, from the Deanery of Canterbury.

  • 11 May 2014
Go to next video: Women priests march through London