Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Canterbury Cathedral service for women priests
Hundreds of people have gathered at Canterbury Cathedral to mark the 20th anniversary of the moment when women were first ordained as priests.
The General Synod passed the controversial legislation by a narrow margin in 1992, allowing the first women to be ordained as priests two years later.
Nafisa Sayani went along to the service, and spoke to the Reverend Canon Eileen Routh, from the Deanery of Canterbury.
-
11 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window