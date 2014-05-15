Manston Airport's 144 staff have left work for the last time after the airport closed.

The owners had three formal offers to buy it but said no "credible or viable" bids had been made.

Two members of TG Aviation flying club, Joyce Girdler and Sue Girdler, told BBC reporter Peter Whittlesea about their disappointment.

Airport worker Marta Easton said her job had kept her going through chemotherapy and she would not find other employment at the moment.

Peter Walford, owner of the pub where the airport's former staff were gathering after work, said the closure was devastating for the area.