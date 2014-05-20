Spencer Tunick in Folkestone
Spencer Tunick photographing nudes in Folkestone

Spencer Tunick, the internationally renowned photographer of mass nudes, has been in Folkestone creating a new work.

Each of his naked shots will be displayed in a key fob viewfinder and a fast-moving slideshow of the naked images will be projected onto a mirrored mosaic wall at the George's House Gallery.

You can see more about Spencer Tunick's work in Folkestone on the BBC Arts website.

