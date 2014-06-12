Scores of migrants have gone on hunger strike in Calais demanding better living conditions in the French port, as they attempt to cross the Channel to reach Dover.

Around 50 migrants started the protest on Wednesday morning and have said they will stay on hunger strike for 20 days.

Authorities believe about 800 migrants were dispersed when illegal camps in the French port were destroyed last month but many of those people are now occupying a food distribution centre.

Simon Jones reports.