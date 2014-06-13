Media player
Margate Staffie Buster 'saves owner's life'
A woman with an incurable liver condition has said her dog has saved her life "five or six times" by waking her up when her sugar levels drop.
Kerrianne Morley, 26, from Margate, has a glycogen storage disease and needs medication 24 hours a day.
Buster, the four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, last rescued her a fortnight ago.
Ian Palmer reports.
13 Jun 2014
