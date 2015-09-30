Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blitz heroine Betty Dennis honoured by fire service
Betty Dennis has been honoured for carrying vital communications through the streets of London while bombs fell during World War Two.
Mrs Dennis, who lives in Aylesham, was recognised by Kent Fire and Rescue Service for the role she played as a teenager during the Blitz taking information to fire crews.
Her son Paul and grandson Steven both went on to join the fire service.
BBC South East's Robin Gibson went to meet them all.
-
30 Sep 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-34406160/blitz-heroine-betty-dennis-honoured-by-fire-serviceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window