Chatham dog stands 7ft tall and weighs 11st
The owner of a 7ft tall hound thinks he may have grown into one of as Britain's biggest dogs since she rescued him as a puppy.
A former stray, Kurt, the Anatolian Shepherd reaches 7ft when he stands on his back legs and weighs 11st.
His owner, Tracey Buckingham, 42, from Chatham, Kent spends £120 a month to feed his enormous appetite but says he is a "a big cuddle monster" who loves attention.
His Friday night dinner consisted of tripe, beef chunks, chicken hearts and ribs - served on a tray because it won't fit in a bowl.
19 Feb 2016
