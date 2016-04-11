Media player
Horsmonden bride's cancer diagnosis day before wedding
It should have been the happiest day of her life - but the day before her wedding Milly Simmie, from Horsmonden in Kent, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
She told how she went ahead with the ceremony.
11 Apr 2016
