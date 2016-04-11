Milly Simmie with her husband Alastair
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Horsmonden bride's cancer diagnosis day before wedding

It should have been the happiest day of her life - but the day before her wedding Milly Simmie, from Horsmonden in Kent, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

She told how she went ahead with the ceremony.

  • 11 Apr 2016