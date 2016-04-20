Ann Barnes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Outgoing Kent PCC Ann Barnes talks about controversies

Kent's outgoing high-profile police and crime commissioner (PCC) has been speaking about her time in office and the controversies she confronted during her four years.

Ann Barnes dealt with an "ill-advised" TV documentary, a probe into her car insurance, and youth commissioners who both had to step away from their role.

But she says she judges her time as Kent's first PCC to have been a success.

  • 20 Apr 2016
Go to next video: Kent PCC grilled by crime panel