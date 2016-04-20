Media player
Outgoing Kent PCC Ann Barnes talks about controversies
Kent's outgoing high-profile police and crime commissioner (PCC) has been speaking about her time in office and the controversies she confronted during her four years.
Ann Barnes dealt with an "ill-advised" TV documentary, a probe into her car insurance, and youth commissioners who both had to step away from their role.
But she says she judges her time as Kent's first PCC to have been a success.
20 Apr 2016
