Video

A man has been captured on camera repeatedly punching a cowering dog.

A motorist videoed the attack on a dashboard-mounted camera after parking his car on the seafront in Margate, Kent, on 17 April.

The man is seen to punch the Labrador-type dog three times before attaching its lead and walking away, raising his hand to the camera.

The RSPCA has released the footage in an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

The dog was attacked in Newgate Lower Promenade, near the lido, just after 17:00 BST.