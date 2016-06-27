Media player
Eurotunnel unveils drones to protect Channel Tunnel
Eurotunnel has unveiled two new drones to boost security on the French side of the Channel Tunnel.
The chief executive and chairman of the company, Jacques Gounon, has warned there could be a surge of migrants trying to enter the UK from France this summer, following Britain's decision to leave the EU.
He said last week's vote gave migrants a clear signal the border would become "almost impossible to overcome".
27 Jun 2016
