More than two months after the UK voted to leave the European Union, how has the Brexit vote left EU migrant workers feeling about their future?

BBC Inside Out in the South East has spoken to a Bulgarian couple who arrived 18 months ago to work in Kent.

They support the Brexit decision, saying if it was their own country, they would have voted the same way to preserve their traditions and culture.

You can see the full Inside Out programme on BBC1 South East on Monday 5 September at 7.30pm.