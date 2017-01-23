Media player
Land Rover thefts 'rise after Defender production ends'
Thieves are using tracking devices to steal Land Rovers which are then broken down and exported.
The final Land Rover Defender rolled off the production line in January 2016 - the NFU Mutual insurance company says since then there has been a surge in theft claims.
Some Land Rover owners are now fighting back by using social media to track down their vehicles.
You can see more on this story on Inside Out South East on BBC One at 19:30 GMT on Monday.
23 Jan 2017
