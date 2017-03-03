Video

A benefits cheat who claimed she could not walk unaided - but was filmed dancing and lifting heavy boxes - has been jailed for 18 months.

Cafe owner Lisa White, 56, from Broadstairs, claimed she needed an oxygen mask to breathe, and was paid more than £150,000 in benefits.

However, investigators obtained undercover footage of her working in the cafe, and a video of her dancing.

She admitted fraud and was jailed at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday.