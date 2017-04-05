Eyewitness describes dog attack in Medway
Eyewitness describes dog attack in Chatham

An eyewitness has described the aftermath of a dog attack in Chatham in which a small child was left "critically ill".

Alisha Robinson said she grabbed towels to help stop the bleeding.

The attack happened in the Jenkins Dale area of Chatham at 17:26 BST on Tuesday and the child, thought to be a two-year-old girl, was rushed to a hospital in London.

