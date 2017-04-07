Balloons 'break cross-channel record'

Video

Dozens of hot air balloons have broken a record for flying over the English Channel, according to organisers.

They say 82 balloons that took off from Dover in Kent, on Friday morning made it to France.

The previous record for the number of balloons flying over the channel was 49.

