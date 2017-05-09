The chief executive of a mental health NHS trust has offered an "unreserved apology" to a woman who was discharged from hospital shortly after trying to kill herself three times in a week.

Sophie, from Whitstable, detailed her struggles for a BBC animated film as part of Mental Health Awareness week.

Months later, she is still on a waiting list for specialist support from the Kent and Medway NHS trust months later.

In a letter to Sophie, trust chief executive Helen Greatorex said: "It is not right or fair that people in distress (as you were) feel unsupported by mental health services.