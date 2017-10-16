Media player
Great Storm of 1987 led to baby's home birth
Thirty years ago, Andrea Gayle Pell was born at home during the Great Storm of 1987.
Her mother, Julie Pell, was living at Cowden, near Edenbridge in Kent, but could not get to hospital.
Hurricane-strength winds had swept across the South East, uprooting millions of trees which blocked roads across the county.
16 Oct 2017
